ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Best for last: MI singer finally takes American Song Contest stage Monday

By Emily Linnert
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cS444_0fCqwJIv00

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Could they have been saving the best for last?

Michigan’s contestant on American Song Contest, Ada LeAnn , takes the stage Monday night.

Ada LeAnn just turned 17 years old. She is the youngest contestant out of the more than 50 acts representing US states and territories on American Song Contest.

Battle Creek teen to represent MI in new NBC singing competition

She finally gets her chance to shine in the fifth and final week of the qualifying rounds. For the last month, viewers have heard acts from many genres take the stage live on NBC’s newest music competition show.

Ada LeAnn is from Battle Creek and is a student at Lakeview High School. She’s been singing for years, mostly at festivals around the state. She’s hoping American Song Contest is the big break she’s been looking for.

“I’m so excited because this is such a huge opportunity for me. When we heard about it, I was just so ecstatic because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh this might be like a door opening for me.’ It’s a really good chance to allow people to hear my music and to get my name out there,” she said. “All I really want from this is more people to hear my music and I’m so excited.”

Contestants move on with a combination of jury and public votes. You can vote on TikTok, the NBC app or the American Song Contest website .

American Song Contest airs live on Monday night at 8 on WOOD TV8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
Battle Creek, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Battle Creek, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Sports
Laredo Morning Times

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins...
MUSIC
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Emma Jacobs replacing Brett for good?

Chicago Fire has parted ways with some major characters in season 10. Casey (Jesse Spencer) and his replacement Pelham (Brett Dalton) left the 51, while Brett (Kara Killmer) decided to take away from work to focus on her relationship. These departures have left the door open for new characters to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Song Contest#Music Competition#Nbc#Lakeview High School#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
1240 WJIM

The 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2022

What's not to love? The lakes, the scenery, and more. With that being said though, you're not always going to find the pretty in the state. We've got some areas that are worse than others. These Are The Most Dangerous Michigan Cities. This list of worst places to live was...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Mix 95.7FM

Who Is ‘Huggy Wuggy’ And Why Are Michigan Kids In Danger?

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department is alerting parents in Michigan about their concern over popular Poppy Playtime character 'Huggy Wuggy'. Huggy Wuggy is an enormous creature with incredibly long arms and legs, leaving him standing at a towering height of at least 10 feet. He has blue fur and many razor-sharp teeth, on top of having another mouth inside of his mouth. He has yellow hands, red lips, and eyes that resemble googly eyes.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Highway Sign Mis-spells Grand Rapids “Grand Radips”

No matter what kind of profession you have, everyone is allowed mistakes. It’s all a part of being human and the best we can do is try to be as kind about those mistakes as possible when they effect us. Some mistakes however are just flat out hilarious and should be enjoyed, especially when they’re small errors that make a BIG difference.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy