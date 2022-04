North Division-leading Utica scored three times in the third period to beat the Monsters, 4-3, on April 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland (25-34-8-5) had broken a seven-game losing streak with its triumph over the North Division leader a night earlier. But the Comets did not let any momentum carry over to the rematch. They tied the game at 2-2 with a goal 1 minute, 6 seconds into the third period, took the lead just over a minute later, and added an insurance goal with 6:26 remaining.

