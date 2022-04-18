ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Former Wisconsin forward Micah Potter named to NBA G League All-Rookie Team

By Matt Belz
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOHOM_0fCqw52000

Congrats to former Wisconsin forward Micah Potter who had a big year in the NBA G League.

Micah Potter put together a great two-year career with the Wisconsin Badgers.

The 6-foot-10 forward won a Big Ten regular-season title and averaged over 10 points and five rebounds per game in his two seasons in Madison.

Unsurprisingly, following his time with the Badgers, Micah has found success professionally now too.

On Monday afternoon, Potter made the NBA G League All-Rookie Team.

Playing in the NBA G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Potter started all 33 games at center and averaged 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game this past season.

A big reason for his huge year was his shooting touch from outside. Potter shot 44% from three-point range during the G League regular season, and he also shot over 53% from the floor overall.

Potter participated in summer league with the Miami Heat and also played three games with the Detroit Pistons this past season as well after going undrafted, but the majority of his year was in the NBA G League, which is the NBA's minor league association.

Joining Potter on the rookie team are former Iowa forward Luka Garza, former Western Kentucky forward Charles Bassey, Carlik Jones of Louisville, and Mac McClung of Texas Tech.

It will be interesting to see if Potter will be signed by an NBA team next season after his successful rookie campaign.

IN THIS ARTICLE
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
