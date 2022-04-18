Program could help prevent drownings in Manistee

Jacob Soter opens up an orange container which normally holds a "Life Ring" system which could be tossed out to someone who has trouble swimming and could be pulled back to shore before drowning. Soter noted the system could be used for either the Manistee River or Lake Michigan (Jeff Zide/News Advocate)

MANISTEE — Over 1,000 people have drowned on the Great Lakes since 2010, according to The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project — and nearly half of them have occurred on Lake Michigan.

A new proposal by a company called SwimSmart, which is based in Marquette, may reduce the potential for drowning in Manistee if city council chooses to move forward with the project.

The SwimSmart Warning system that was proposed by company founder Jacob Soter would replace the current red flag system with an electronic one that looks like a scoreboard with a stoplight system with red, green and yellow lights.

There are actually two types of system that SwimSmart uses, one is the stoplight system, which is designed to be mounted on a beach house or building, and free-standing towers which have 360 degree lights and can be placed anywhere on the beach.

According to Soter, the lights would automatically update because they are connected through cell phone towers to forecast data from the National Weather Service. The lights would adjust according to NWS forecast data. Manistee's current system requires a police officer to actually go to the beach and replace the flag from green to red or red to green.

SwimSmart currently has pilot programs with Frankfort in Benzie County and the city of Muskegon. The company is also a partner of the Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium, which is a nonprofit that connects public safety experts and law enforcement with communities of water enthusiasts in order to come up with best practices to avoid drownings.

Soter said during the presentation to the Manistee City Council during the April 12 work session that:

"We (SwimSmart) took all of the data since 2002 that was collected by a nonprofit of all drownings, and we use with weather service forecasts with their calculations and we found that 70-75% of all drownings in the Great Lakes as a whole happen in red flag conditions."

Soter noted that most of those drownings were preventable.

He said that SwimSmart ran a pilot program at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon.

"(The city of Muskegon) ran a system last year (that) they (did) not have to touch it once from May until October. So the entire swim season, the lights updated themselves," Soter said.

The system would cost $20,000-$25,000 to install and then would cost about $1,000 a year as part of a leasing program. Soter stated that the company is only two years old and uses a leasing model in order to get feedback from cities in terms of how they like the systems, and what SwimSmart could do better.

Soter said usually the scoreboard system is installed first, and if a city chooses to upgrade, they could get the towers.

Manistee Police Chief Josh Glass said that after a near drowning in May , the police department did some self-analysis, and decided to work with Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium to design a beach safety curriculum program for Manistee schools but also wanted to know about state of the art beach safety equipment. The consortium told Glass about SwimSmart.

Glass said because of call volume and officer availability, it is not always a possibility to change the flags. The system that SwimSmart is offering to Manistee is a better alternative, Glass said.

Glass noted that the current lack of education regarding water safety and the flag system creates a greater potential for drowning.

"We teach dating violence safety, we teach all these different things, but we live between two bodies of water. So this week, actually, I'm getting the final draft from the water safety consortium. Officers reached out to the school to schedule a time to teach this to the schools," Glass said.

He noted that if council approves the SwimSmart equipment, that would also be added to the to the curriculum.

Mayor Pro-Tem Jermaine Sullivan also was concerned about the lack of education on water safety.

"When I was in the fourth grade, we had like a class called drown proofing," Sullivan said. "My dad, when I was 10, jumped off the dock and broke his neck and I saved him ... He's a quadriplegic now, but I wouldn't know how to do CPR and stuff like that if I didn't take that class. So the fact that we don't teach that in our schools and we live on Lake Michigan is kind of disturbing," she said.

Council was mostly onboard with the SwimSmart proposal but because this was a council work session, no action was taken.