ATHENS — Kirby Smart made his thoughts on the transfer portal incredibly clear when asked about it on Saturday. Given the recent reversal from offensive lineman Amarius Mims, we now see why the Georgia head coach was so matter of fact about the subject. Just over a week after putting his name in the transfer portal, Mims removed his name on Monday morning with the intent of staying at Georgia. DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO