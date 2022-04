COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sevyn Banks became the latest outgoing Ohio State football transfer to head to the SEC, announcing on Twitter that he has committed to LSU. Banks, a Florida native, joins former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly’s first roster with the Tigers. He announced in January he was entering the portal as a graduate transfer. He withdrew his name from NFL Draft consideration due to an injury that kept him off the field at the end of last season.

