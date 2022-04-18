ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famed Freeport Abraham Lincoln impersonator pleads guilty to child pornography

George Buss, who made a career of performing as President Abraham Lincoln nationwide, has pleaded guilty to both child pornography and patronizing a prostitute. Famed...

WVNews

Clarksburg West Virginia woman pleads guilty to molesting child under age 12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Clarksburg woman pleaded guilty Friday to molesting a child who was under age 12. Christina M. McIntyre’s pleas to two sex-related charges were accepted by Harrison Chief Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The judge set sentencing June 9, with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Laura Pickens and defense attorney Ryan Shreve retaining the right to make recommendations.
CLARKSBURG, WV
MyStateline.com

Rockford man found guilty of kidnapping, rape

Matthew Harkey, 43, has been found guilty of rape, home invasion, and kidnapping for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Rockford woman in 2019. Rockford military veteran wins home makeover contest. Piles of trash blown from Winnebago County landfill …. Man found dead in Rock River was from Wisconsin, …. Catholics...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Pope Francis
The Monroe News

19-year-old inmate dies in custody

A 19-year-old inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found dead in his cell Monday night. Corrections officers found the Temperance native unresponsive in his cell around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. ...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
KLST/KSAN

Edinburg teacher arrested for family assault, records show

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA teacher in Edinburg was arrested for assault to a family member, according to public records. According to Hidalgo County Public Records, Carlos Thaddeus Garza was arrested by Edinburg police for assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Officials with IDEA confirmed that Garza is a teacher at IDEA […]
EDINBURG, TX
#Child Pornography#Shooting#Impersonator#Rockford Police#Rockford Cvs Pharmacy#Freeport Police
MyStateline.com

Police find blood, no victim after shooting at Rockford party

Rockford Police say blood was found after a report of a shooting at a party on Ruth Street, but no victim. Police find blood, no victim after shooting at Rockford …. Rockford closing E. State Street for City Market, …. O’Hare’s people mover resumes 24-hour service. Boeing reaches...
ROCKFORD, IL
WausauPilot

Woman pleads guilty to hiding baby’s death 13 years ago

JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman has pleaded guilty to concealing the death of her newborn baby almost 13 years ago. The Beaver Dam Daily Citizen reported that 45-year-old Karin Luttinen pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of concealing the death of a child in Dodge County Circuit Court in a deal with prosecutors. She faces up to a year and a half in prison when she’s sentenced Aug. 5.
MyStateline.com

Officer’s camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya’s death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle, but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head. It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MyStateline.com

Family identifies victim of fatal Rockford shooting on 12th Avenue

Family members have identified 46-year-old Deron Hill as the man shot and killed in Rockford on Tuesday morning. Family identifies victim of fatal Rockford shooting …. Safe haven for kids shaken by several nearby Rockford …. Illinois state law will allow home cooks to sell …. Police investigating Roscoe home...
ROCKFORD, IL
Law & Crime

Woman Who Sued Deputy for Allegedly Forcing Her into Baptism Has Died

A woman who claimed a disgraced sheriff’s deputy coerced her into a baptism has died. Shandle Marie Riley, 42, was found dead on Wednesday at a home in the city of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, according to WSMV. Her autopsy is pending, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reportedly looking into this at the behest of the local district attorney. Authorities did not suggest a cause of death. She was reportedly scheduled to appear in court on Monday for drug charges.
SODDY-DAISY, TN
MyStateline.com

Rockford man found guilty of 2018 Citgo gas station murder

Marquell Longs, 30, has been found guilty of the murder of Jennifer Jones in the parking lot of a Citgo gas station in November 2018. Rockford man found guilty of 2018 Citgo gas station …. Rockford military veteran wins home makeover contest. Piles of trash blown from Winnebago County landfill...
ROCKFORD, IL
WKRG News 5

Report: Abilene couple arrested in connection to malnourished 10-year-old with 0% body fat

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene couple has been arrested in connection to a malnourished 10-year-old girl who medical experts say had 0% body fat. Marcela Ortiz and Jesus Sanchez, who have been identified as the 10-year-old’s stepmother and father, were both arrested for Injury to a Child last week following the investigation, which began […]
ABILENE, TX

