MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities mother is accusing Maplewood police of racism after they handcuffed her 16-year-old son, two 12-year-olds and a 10-year-old Monday night. A video posted to social media shows the moment that handcuffs were removed from the children. One of them, a young girl, is shown crying. The incident happened after a resident called police to report hearing three gunshots fired immediately after he saw four juveniles near his home. Officers found four kids near the scene and detained them. Police say it was about 40 minutes until they determined they weren’t the same four seen by the...

MAPLEWOOD, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO