Jim Thorpe, PA

A burst of color

Times News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring is in the air in Kemmerer Park in Jim Thorpe....

Travel Maven

10 cool places in PA you must see before you die

Pennsylvania is a state known for its rich history, industrial and agricultural outputs, and natural beauty. Tourists and residents alike will find an abundance of attractions here in PA. From beautiful waterfalls to strange and surreal abandoned places, there is so much to discover in this state that transcends way beyond the typical tourist hotspots like Hershey Park and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Jon Meyer moving to Newswatch 16 This Morning

MOOSIC, Pa. — Jon Meyer, our long-time evening anchor, is moving to mornings. “Throughout the years, Jon has been a part of so many special moments on and off the air at WNEP. Jon is truly proud to serve and is an anchor for our team. He keeps us grounded and rooted in our mission to serve everyone in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. We can’t wait for Jon to join the amazing Newswatch 16 morning team,” said Rachel Bonilla, WNEP News Director.
MOOSIC, PA
Pocono Record

What was that? Pocono residents debate mysterious 'boom' heard Monday night

Meteors, a tannerite explosion, an earthquake... even aliens have been blamed for a mysterious "boom" heard Monday night in the Poconos. Users on various social media platform, such as Facebook and the Poconos subreddit, debated the source of a lightning and thunder combo strong enough to shake homes, and be felt across the wide expanse of Monroe County's more than 600 square miles. A video submitted by Lora Guinn to the Pocono Record on Tuesday features a view of her backyard in Chestnuthill Township captured by a Ring home security camera. A bright flash of light can be seen at 14 seconds into the video, followed by rumbling thunder. Guinn's house is then seen to visibly shake, and the camera cuts off.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Heavy snow creates power problems

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — The heavy wet snow brought down trees and power lines in parts of the area. That includes the Harveys Lake area of Luzerne County. UGI Electric lists about 2,000 homes and businesses in the dark on Tuesday. We found crews working to fix part of the problem here at Kunkle-Alderson Road Tuesday morning.
HARVEYS LAKE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Out of this world and Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — We're taking a trip Back Down The Pennsylvania road to space. Well, sort of. Back in 1995, Mike Stevens met a man in Luzerne County who collected space toys that were big back in the 50s. And in Mike's words, some of them were almost...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

