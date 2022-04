The NFL schedule is becoming a big event as Miami Dolphins fans eagerly await the release and then start making travel plans. The biggest question is when will the schedule be released? In years past, the schedule would arrive around the time of the draft and that is still expected this year. So far, there have not been any noticeable changes to the programming at ESPN or NFL Network which would indicate blocked dates that could be used for the schedule release.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO