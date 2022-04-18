ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

Man arrested after trying to break into ex-girlfriend's home

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
An armed male who tried to break into his ex-girlfriend’s residence has been arrested.

The suspect is a 36-year-old male from South Bend, Indiana. Officers from the South Haven Police department responded to a 911 call from the woman at 5:15 a.m. on April 18. Before officers arrived at the scene, the suspect fled in a vehicle. However, he was apprehended after a brief vehicle pursuit. Neither the female victim, male suspect, or any of the officers were injured during the incident.

The handgun that the suspect had could not be located at the scene or in the vehicle he used. Officer Kevin VanBrussel and K9 Ryker assisted in searching for the weapon. K9 Ryker was certified as a patrol dog through the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers, with one of the certifications being locating articles. After a two-mile area search from the scene, K9 Ryker located the handgun, which was lying in a ditch. The suspect had thrown the 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a round chambered and a full magazine from his vehicle during the pursuit with police.

The suspect is currently being held at the Van Buren County Jail on charges of armed home invasion fist degree and assault with a deadly weapon.

