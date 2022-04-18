ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fennville, MI

Lori's Voice donates handicap accessible van to Fennville brothers

An Allegan county family with two teen brothers living in wheelchairs now has a new handicap accessible van.

It's all thanks to Lori's Voice, an Ottawa County-based non-profit that helps young children with disabilities.

Alex and Gustavo Mateos are from Fennville. The brothers both have Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The family says their current van wasn't reliable, and is their only way to get to important appointments.

Their social worker was able to connect them with Lori's voice, who stepped in to make sure the family can get to where they need to be—without paying a dime out of their own pocket.

Lori's Voice was founded in 2012, and has given away nearly 100 vans in the last 10 years, along with other items that insurance won't cover.

If you or a family member is in need of assistance, click here to learn more.

