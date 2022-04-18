ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Field hockey recognized as statistical champions

Newberry Observer
 1 day ago
Robbins

NEWBERRY — The Newberry field hockey team was recognized by the NCAA recently as being the Division II Field Hockey Statistical Champions for defensive saves.

During the 2021 season, the Wolves racked up 18 defensive saves, the most in a single season in the program’s history. This was the first time in Newberry athletics history that a women’s team has earned a statistical championship, and only the second Newberry team to ever earn that title. The Wolves were led by Erin Robbins and Payton Findlay as they finished with eight and six saves, respectively. Marissa Plumer added two of her own while Rachel Crowder added one and the team was credited with one.

Senior Erin Robbins led the team with eight defensive saves which landed her the individual title of Statistical Champion. With that title, the Ballston Lake, N.Y. native became the first Newberry athlete ever to win an individual statistical championship. Her eight defensive saves were second most in a single season in program history and Robbins finished her Newberry career third all-time in defensive saves with ten.

Robbins beat out three other athletes who each finished with seven. The race came down to the final game of the season as Caitie McNamara of West Chester played in the Division II National Championship; however. McNamara did not record a defensive save and Robbins officially wrote her name into the Newberry record books.

Both the team and Robbins received plaques this week recognizing their achievements.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newberry Observer

