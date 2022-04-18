ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Cool start Tuesday; breezy warmer rest of week

By Rob Perillo
KATC News
KATC News
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3RRg_0fCqtL6a00

After a seasonably cool start for Acadiana Tuesday look for a beautiful spring day to follow with temperatures pushing into the mid 70s for the afternoon.

Morning low temperatures Tuesday will range from the upper 40s north to lower 50s south.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Enjoy the cool temperatures, as it'll be warming up this week and fronts are becoming fewer and farther between.

After some morning clouds we'll enjoy a mostly sunny afternoon Tuesday with highs reaching the mid-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANUNz_0fCqtL6a00 Rob Perillo/KATC

And on a side note: Lafayette hits 13 hours of daylight Tuesday...and look out for that sun...

We are now hitting 9s & 10s (out o 11) on the Ultraviolet (UV) Index now so protect yourself from the sun, no matter what your skin type!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Prime time for high UV indices this time of year are from 10 am-4 pm.

It won't be as cool Tuesday night/Wednesday morning as a southeasterly winds kicks in, with lows closer to the upper 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9m48_0fCqtL6a00 Rob Perillo/KATC

A weak disturbance aloft should bring more clouds Wednesday but we are not expecting any significant rain chances at this point.

And despite the clouds Wednesday our afternoon temperatures should rise to near the 80° mark.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Breezy southerly to southeasterly winds will kick in across the region for the rest of the week and likely into the weekend as storm systems and fronts stay well to our north.

As a result, temperatures at night will moderate into the 60s to near 70° by this weekend while daytime highs will be climbing into the mid-80s.

Look for fair to partly cloudy skies Thursday into the weekend with very low rain chances until about next Tuesday...when we may see our next front.

And with any luck, it appears that favorable weather is in the forecast for the first few days of Festival International de Louisane !

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

