ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder’s Nell Rojas top American at Boston Marathon again

By Stephen Hewitt
Colorado Daily
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNell Rojas stepped up to the stage inside the Fairmont Copley Plaza to join her fellow top Americans from Monday’s Boston Marathon, and let out a sigh of relief. Another 26.2-mile journey was complete, but she was even more satisfied to know that she belonged up on that...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
Reuters

Fifty years on, women's pioneer returns to Boston Marathon

BOSTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Back in 1972, Val Rogosheske was one of only eight runners in the inaugural women's division at the Boston Marathon. On Monday she was the official starter for the professional women's field and more than 12,000 women took part in the race. "It's hard to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

26 photos of absolutely triumphant Boston Marathon finishes

Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Boulder, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boulder, CO
The Independent

Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

Runners were gearing up for the Boston Marathon on Monday, marking the return of the prestigious race to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began.Race Director Dave McGillivray sent a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard that walks the course annually out at 6 a.m., announcing the start in Hopkinton of the 126th Boston Marathon. He told them that the “comeback is greater than the setback.”McGillivray said in an interview that “it’s a new normal,” with some pandemic protocols still in place, such as requiring participants to be vaccinated or show an...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Seidel
FraminghamSOURCE

126th Boston Marathon Kicks Off Monday

HOPKINTON – The 126th Annual Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 18. There are 28,604 total entrants of the 126th Boston Marathon. There are 4,157 entrants from Massachusetts. And there are 21,351 entrants residing in the United States of America. The 26.2 mile race starts in Hopkinton...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

What to know about the 2022 Boston Marathon

The 126th Boston Marathon is taking place on Monday, the first time the race will be run on its traditional Patriot’s Day since 2019, following cancellations and postponements due to the Covid pandemic.Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 marathon, including the course, top athletes, how to watch, and coronavirus precautions.When is the 2022 Boston Marathon?The race will take place on Monday, 18 April, 2022, with the 26.2 race along its traditional course from rural Hopkinton through the Boston suburbs and into downtown, where it will conclude near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.Where and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Americans#Olympics
Eyewitness News

Runners prepare to take their marks for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon

BOSTON, MA (WFSB) – Monday will mark the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Runners and fans alike called it an exciting day in Hopkinton, MA. Crowds were expected to start arriving later in the morning to get ready to cheer on the more than 30,000 runners who will make their way from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
WMUR.com

Volunteers from New Hampshire help athletes at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

20 Amazing Photos From the 126th Boston Marathon

Tens of thousands of athletes are participating in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon, covering 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston. The Boston Marathon returns to the traditional Patriots’ Day date on Monday, April 18 for the first time since 2019. This spring, the race is back to featuring a field of around 30,000 athletes, after a dip to about 20,000 in-person competitors in the fall.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy