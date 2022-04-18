ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Couple accused of depriving 10-year-old of food as punishment, documents say

By Erica Garner
 19 hours ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Texas couple has been arrested in connection to a malnourished 10-year-old girl who medical experts say had 0% body fat.

Marcela Ortiz and Jesus Sanchez, who have been identified as the 10-year-old’s stepmother and father, were both arrested for injury to a child last week in Abilene, Texas.

The investigation began in January 2021 when Child Protective Services gained custody of the child.

Court documents state the child, who showed evidence of malnourishment, said she “was being deprived of food as punishment” and that she wasn’t allowed to eat until lunch or dinner time and was sent to bed without food if she threw a fit about not eating.

This child also said she was often so hungry, that she would sneak food out of the trash.

The documents state a medical exam showed the child had 0% body fat and showed signs of malnourishment and starvation.

CPS is trying to gain custody of the child’s 8-year-old brother as well. He is also showing signs of malnourishment and is described in the documents as “extremely thin” with “very little muscle tone”.

Both Ortiz and Sanchez were released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

CBS News

Supreme Court rules for Texas death row inmate in religious rights case

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate whose request to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution was denied, a decision in support of the rights of inmates who seek to have their spiritual advisers with them in the execution chamber as they are put to death.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
