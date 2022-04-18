ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Cat chronicles journey cycling across U.S.

By Cassie Hudson
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huYnj_0fCqrXWU00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( NEWS10 ) – “Calico Cycles” is the name of Marilyn’s unpublished memoir. The nine-year-old calico cat has seen quite a bit of the country from this basket of a bicycle.

According to her owner, Caleb Werntz, together they’ve bicycled 10,000 miles through 32 states in ten months. He trained her from an early age to feel at home in his bicycle basket.

Federal judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

“I got her a harness and a lease and put her in a front basket, and started conditioning her for the road starting at two months old,” said Werntz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZBiL_0fCqrXWU00
“I got her a harness and a lease and put her in a front basket, and started conditioning her for the road starting at two months old,” said Werntz.

The duo is based in Portland, Oregon. From last May to the spring of 2022, they took their longest journey yet and cycled across the country.  According to her owner, they even stopped in Albany along the way.

Taco Bell bringing back Mexican Pizza (for good)

While she slept most of their journey, that didn’t stop Marilyn from writing a book about her adventures. “Calico Cycles” is a travel diary from the point-of-view of Marilyn, translated by Caleb he says. The book is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to ‘to promote and distribute copies of the book.’

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Two Troupsburg men arrested for meth, weapon possession

TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Troupsburg men have been arrested after an investigation that found them in possession of several pistols and methamphetamine, according to State Police. Devon Levack, 27, and Richard Mueller, 49, were arrested on April 20, 2022, after State Police conducted a narcotics investigation at McMindes Road in Troupsburg N.Y. A search […]
TROUPSBURG, NY
BBC

Man bitten hundreds of times due to false widow infestation

A man who has been bitten hundreds of times by spiders infesting in his home has resorted to sleeping in a tent. Russell Davies said Clarion Housing Association, which owns the flat, has refused to fumigate it. The 55-year-old said: "I'm in pain. It feels like when I shiver that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Local
Oregon Sports
Portland, OR
Pets & Animals
City
Albany, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for stalking, possession of assault rifle

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested on stalking and weapons charges after police said he allegedly stalked a woman in the Town of Corning. Brice Lower, 35, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on April 21 after a report of a domestic dispute. According to police, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

PA couple arrested for child endangerment after police find ‘deplorable conditions’ in home

LYCOMING TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested for multiple child endangerment charges after police said their five kids were living in “deplorable conditions” with drugs, lighters, blocked exits and animal feces in their trailer. Jeffrey Howlett (34) and Lindy Beck (29) of Cogan Station were arrested on April 14 after Old […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Tom Jones performing in Hershey for the first time in 50 years

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s not unusual for Sir Tom Jones to perform in Hershey, but his September tour will bring him to the Hershey Theatre for the first time. The Grammy-winning singer Jones will be performing at Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. His last performance in Hershey was at […]
HERSHEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calico Cat#Taco Bell#Mexican
WETM 18 News

Suspect arrested and charged in fatal Elmira hit-and-run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed Philip Wood on the south side of Elmira late last year. Santiago Torres, 34, of Elmira has been arrested according to an update given by the Elmira Police Department today, April 19, 2022. He is being […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Wolf Admin urges Pa. residents to purchase flood insurance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration, as well as the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), are urging property owners to consider purchasing flood insurance to protect their homes businesses, and possessions. “Many homeowners do not realize that their standard homeowner’s insurance policy does not cover damage due to flooding,” said Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WETM 18 News

Stolen Elmira Heights motorcycle found; case to go to court

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have announced that the motorcycle reported missing last week in the Village of Elmira Heights has been found and the case will likely go to court. Elmira Heights Police announced on April 19 that the 2007 Yamaha Motorcycle reported stolen from West 9th Street last week was recovered in […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

CDC: Over 5 Twin Tiers Counties now listed as High-Risk

(WETM) – Several counties in Upstate New York are now listed as “Orange Zone”, High-Risk counties for COVID-19, according to the CDC. In the Twin Tiers, there are at least five counties considered High Risk, out of a total of 40 in the country. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s County Map listed Chemung, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy