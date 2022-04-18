ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Notre Dame star cut by Baltimore Ravens

By Nick Shepkowski
 19 hours ago
Former Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin is a free agent after he was cut by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

Boykin was taken by Baltimore in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft and had a solid start to his career, starting 11 games and scoring three touchdowns his rookie season.

2020 saw more growth for Boykin as he hauled in 19 receptions and four touchdowns.

This past year was a step back for the former Fighting Irish star though as he made just one reception for six yards while not making any starts. The majority of his playing time came on special teams.

Boykin has 33 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns in his NFL career.

The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
