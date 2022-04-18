Former Notre Dame star cut by Baltimore Ravens

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin is a free agent after he was cut by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

Boykin was taken by Baltimore in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft and had a solid start to his career, starting 11 games and scoring three touchdowns his rookie season.

2020 saw more growth for Boykin as he hauled in 19 receptions and four touchdowns.

This past year was a step back for the former Fighting Irish star though as he made just one reception for six yards while not making any starts. The majority of his playing time came on special teams.

Boykin has 33 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns in his NFL career.