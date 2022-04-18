ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man to walk free after serving 32 years for a murder he says he didn’t commit

By Eleni Balakrishnan
 19 hours ago
A man convicted of murder in a 1991 case botched by police investigators and his defense attorney now expects to walk free within days, decades after he was declared guilty. Joaquin Ciria, who has spent most of his adult life behind bars, has been fighting to prove his innocence since he...

