Pocatello, ID

New Gate City area food truck offering up dippable sandwiches, chocolate-dipped sweets

By By Shelbie Harris
 21 hours ago

POCATELLO — A new trailer that specializes in dippable sandwiches and chocolate-dipped treats has entered the foray of Gate City area food trucks.

Fittingly called Dip’d, Karleigh Ray’s “Idahomegrown” business aims to provide local residents with an array of savory sandwiches and sweet treats that she says are made fresh daily from the freshest of ingredients.

“Everybody loves dip,” Ray told the Idaho State Journal during a recent phone interview. “It just makes everything, and sandwiches in particular, that much more enjoyable. I know that when I hear I can dip it something, my response has always been, ‘Oh yes please, give me the dip.’”

Ray decided to open Dip’d after the unexpected death of her mother last year.

“The one thing my mom always told us kids is that she wanted us to be successful and happy,” Ray said. “I was tossing around ideas to go into business by myself and I figured that a food trailer is the way to go right about now. I really liked the versatility of a trailer in that you can take it anywhere or to any event and are not locked into one spot all the time.”

The Dip’d menu features recipes that Ray has worked to perfect over the years, a process she said has come naturally to her.

“I have always cooked since I was a little girl,” Ray said. “But my cooking really took that next leap after I dated a guy who worked under a 5-Star chef in California and he taught me most of what I know. But at Dip’d we make everything fresh and never start out with something out of a can or anything that’s processed. We make everything from scratch. No funky canned cheese or pre-made au jus sauce.”

Dip’d held a soft-opening last month and Ray said she was definitely glad for the experience because she experienced several electrical issues with the trailer.

“We had to add a second breaker box to spread out the load and I ended up obtaining a second generator to power our two biggest machines, a large sandwich deli table and the sandwich press,” Ray said. “But what’s special about the Dip’d trailer is we are all electric. There is no propane. I made a virtual appointment with a trailer company in Ohio and they custom-built the trailer to our specifications. “

For $9, customers can enjoy a Cubano or Italiano panini sandwich. The Cubano features citrus-spiced pulled-pork, black forest ham, swiss cheese, sliced pickles, stone ground mustard and a healthy portion of garlic herb butter on the buns before it’s loaded into the panini press. It also comes with a zesty cheddar dipping sauce. The Italiano includes black forest ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone and a side of creamy marinara on the side for dipping.

At $9.50, the French Dip’d and two Philly cheesesteak egg rolls round out the savory side of the menu. The French Dip’d comes with a homemade au jus sauce and the egg rolls comes with a zesty cheddar. Every sandwich, including the egg rolls, comes with a side salad of mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, sugar snap peas, croutons and a choice of dressing.

Dip’d also offers a little dippers menu for children, which includes a French Dip’d junior sandwich, ham and cheese panini and pepperoni rolls for $5.50 each.

Ray said Dip’d will also feature seasonal soups such as cheddar broccoli or homemade chicken noodle.

The sweet side of the menu will vary depending on the week but can include chocolate dipped Oreos, strawberries and pretzel rods with varied toppings including colored sprinkles, coconut flakes, waffle cone pieces and crumbled candy bars such Butterfinger and Heath bars.

As of now, Ray said the plan is to set up shop in front of Advance Auto Parts at 625 Yellowstone Ave. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Additionally, Ray said she is in the process of finding a location to lease in Downtown Pocatello because the area has a limited number of food trucks.

Ray said she will participate in the Food Truck Roundup held from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday at the Old Town Pavilion on Main Street in Pocatello.

Those interested in knowing where Dip’d will be located for the week and what is on the menu each day can follow the food truck on Facebook by visiting facebook.com/DipdPoky .

