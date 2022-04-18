ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Firefighters contain two wildfire, respond to abandoned campfires over the weekend

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFire crews on the Coconino National Forest had a busy weekend responding to multiple small wildfires. A 50-acre blaze east of Flagstaff was contained Saturday evening near Doney Park. Officials say no structures were...

Holly Hamling
15h ago

And it starts. Every year irresponsible people put our forests and people's lives at stake.

