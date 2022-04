If you think Big Ag has too few suppliers, too few buyers and too few farmers and ranchers, you need to meet Big Food. It is bigtime big. That straightforward question was tackled by academics, journalists and legal professionals in a daylong conference on March 12, titled “Reforming America’s Retail Food Markets,” at the Yale University Law School. The conference’s five panels examined everything from how food-selling firms share market information to antitrust enforcement to challenging today’s food giants with regional food hubs.

AGRICULTURE ・ 28 DAYS AGO