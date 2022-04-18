ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3G Sunset Will Leave Many Wyoming Residents Without Cell Service, May Impact Some Security and Medical Alert Systems

thecheyennepost.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year major wireless carriers will shut down their third generation (3G) networks, making older cell phones and devices, including home security and medical alert systems, useless. This will impact many older adults in Wyoming and millions across the country who use mobile phones from 2012 or earlier. As a result,...

www.thecheyennepost.com

coinbase customer care number 【+1 (805) 265-9922】coinbase pro customer care number

State
Wyoming State
AT&T preparing customers for severe weather

(WWTI) — AT&T is preparing its customers for severe weather this spring. This is following severe tornadoes that ripped through the Southern portion of the United States on March 22, devastating many states. The company warned that severe weather can happen at any time of year, but early spring...
Best Mobile VoIP Service Providers For Small Businesses Of 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Mobile voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) technology makes it easy to use your smartphone for business communications. The best mobile VoIP services make it possible for you to use an Android or iOS app that uses your Wi-Fi or cellular data for incoming or outgoing calls and texts. Typically, you can get a business phone number, which means you can separate personal and business calls.
Airspan’s 5G AirSpeed 2900 First to Pass Wireless Innovation Forum Test Case

The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announced that it has received a declaration by Airspan Networks that its 5G AirSpeed 2900, working with Airspan Domain Proxy for CBRS operation, has passed the WInnForum’s Release 2 test case for Enhanced CBRS Group Handling. Airspan is the first company to have passed a test case.
#Medical Devices#Sunset#Home Security#At T#T Mobile#Aarp Wyoming#Sprint#G#Boost Cricket#Straight Talk
Intelligent 5G LAN Routing Simplifies the Integration of Cellular Technology Within the Enterprise Featured

Intelligent 5G LAN routing helps automate enterprise integration of private cellular wireless, eliminating security, accessibility, and administrative barriers. One of the biggest questions on the minds of enterprise IT pros looking to embrace 4G/5G cellular technology deals with how the radio access network (RAN) and related traffic management functions can be easily integrated within an existing network infrastructure from a physical and logical perspective.
Fujitsu to Supply 5G Massive MIMO Radios for Meta's Evenstar O-RAN Program

Fujitsu Network Communications is collaborating with Meta Connectivity to accelerate the adoption of open radio access network (Open RAN) technologies worldwide. Under the agreement, Fujitsu will contribute 5G massive MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) Radio Units (RU) as part of Evenstar, a program by Meta Connectivity and global industry partners to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN technologies, compliant with 3GPP specifications. The RUs will be tested, validated and listed on the TIP Exchange Marketplace in the second half of 2022.
Beamy lands $9M to help enterprises detect and manage their SaaS apps

But as the SaaS model continues to gain prominence, particularly in the enterprise, businesses are facing challenges in managing their sprawling subscriptions. In a survey commissioned by Productiv (which admittedly has a horse in the race, given that it sells products to manage SaaS services), close to half of enterprise IT departments said they spent an inordinate amount of time provisioning and managing SaaS apps. Beyond becoming time sinks, SaaS apps can also pose a security threat. Eighty-five percent of companies responding to a 2021 Adaptive Shield report believe SaaS misconfiguration is a top threat vector for their organization.
PYMNTS AM Radar: Shopping with Bitcoin; Office Makeover; Subscription Model Facelift; Fighting Fraudsters; DOJ Tightens Leniency

It’s Monday, April 18 and today is tax day. While you can’t pay your taxes in cryptocurrency, your eCurrency gains are taxable. But if you haven’t sold your bitcoin or Ethereum and are a bit short on cash dollars, you can always join the 51% of crypto holders that use the digital currency to shop. Plus, if your company is emerging from the pandemic in hybrid form, new office furniture for a changing workplace might be on the list of to-dos.
Top 7 Security Techniques for Internet of Things

The Internet of Things offers end-to-end services for all businesses to design, build, deploy and monitor. IoT services are widely used for various industries and sectors such as medical treatment, remote control, improved lighting approach, auto industry, and Intelligence. Along with the increased use of IoT, there are multiple chances for hacking. In this blog, we will discuss the Top 7 Security Techniques for IoT. These measures help to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and provide a better user experience.
Recycling robotics firm Glacier emerges from stealth with $4.5M

“While working at Bain, I found myself developing dual interests in industrials and consumer goods,” Hu tells TechCrunch. “Recycling automation is uniquely positioned at the intersection of those two industries — we’re building infrastructure to handle the byproducts of our consumerism. When you also factor in my experience scaling several high-growth startups, building a recycling automation startup was a natural next step for me.”
This Week in Payments: Commerce Takes Shape in the Metaverse, Everyone Becomes a FinTech, and Amazon Takes the Lead Over Walmart

The connected economy saw big news on several fronts this week, with buzz around Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid, Meta disclosing its plans for commerce in the metaverse, Goldman Sachs getting ready to launch checking accounts, and Amazon surpassing Walmart in retail spend. Bessemer Venture Partners Partner Charles Birnbaum...
