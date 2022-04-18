ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncy, PA

Woman charged for grocery store refund

By Melissa Farenish
 19 hours ago
Muncy, Pa. — A woman allegedly swiped packages of meat from Weis Markets and tried to return them for a refund, police say. Arilyn M. Kurtz, 38, of Cogan Station, allegedly took two packages of steak from the meat department at...

