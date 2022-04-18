Jaden Smith Is Bursting With Color in Hot Pink Top & Sneakers at Revolve Festival for Sister Willow Smith’s Concert

Click here to read the full article.

Jaden Smith was seen enjoying his sister Willow Smith’s performance on Sunday at Revolve Festival in La Quinta, Calif., during Coachella Music Festival weekend.

The New Balance collaborator showed off colorful printed garb from his own label, MSFTSrep, which released a new collection titled “Trippy Summer, available on Mr. Porter , last month. The line features bold pieces covered in swirls and vibrant colors inspired by Smith’s passion for psychedelic mushrooms. Smith co-founded the brand along with his sister and a group of friends almost a decade ago.

Smith sported a bright pink ombre T-shirt and coordinating vest featuring hits of blue and yellow with light-wash jeans boasting a shooting-star graphic and white logo detailing on the front. On his feet, unsurprisingly, the 23-year-old “Syre” rapper donned white New Balance sneakers.

He pulled his eye-catching look together with an assortment of jewelry and black sunglasses. The son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has released multiple shoes with the Boston-based sportswear brand since joining forces, including a colorful style made with leftover materials.

Coachella’s firsts weekend took place from April 15-17 and will conclude April 22-24. The multi-day music festival, which includes numerous established and emerging musical performances, features headlining sets by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia and more. Returning after a two-year hiatus, the event will also host stylish activations and parties from Revolve, MCM, Foot Locker, Rolling Stone, Levi’s, PrettyLittleThing, Hugo, StockX, Rachel Zoe and more.

Flip through the gallery to see Jaden Smith posing for Mr. Porter .