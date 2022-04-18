ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Jaden Smith Is Bursting With Color in Hot Pink Top & Sneakers at Revolve Festival for Sister Willow Smith’s Concert

By Allie Fasanella
Footwear News
Footwear News
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5mo1_0fCqpM8900

Click here to read the full article.

Jaden Smith was seen enjoying his sister Willow Smith’s performance on Sunday at Revolve Festival in La Quinta, Calif., during Coachella Music Festival weekend.

The New Balance collaborator showed off colorful printed garb from his own label, MSFTSrep, which released a new collection titled “Trippy Summer, available on Mr. Porter , last month. The line features bold pieces covered in swirls and vibrant colors inspired by Smith’s passion for psychedelic mushrooms. Smith co-founded the brand along with his sister and a group of friends almost a decade ago.

Smith sported a bright pink ombre T-shirt and coordinating vest featuring hits of blue and yellow with light-wash jeans boasting a shooting-star graphic and white logo detailing on the front. On his feet, unsurprisingly, the 23-year-old “Syre” rapper donned white New Balance sneakers.

He pulled his eye-catching look together with an assortment of jewelry and black sunglasses. The son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has released multiple shoes with the Boston-based sportswear brand since joining forces, including a colorful style made with leftover materials.

Coachella’s firsts weekend took place from April 15-17 and will conclude April 22-24. The multi-day music festival, which includes numerous established and emerging musical performances, features headlining sets by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia and more. Returning after a two-year hiatus, the event will also host stylish activations and parties from Revolve, MCM, Foot Locker, Rolling Stone, Levi’s, PrettyLittleThing, Hugo, StockX, Rachel Zoe and more.

Flip through the gallery to see Jaden Smith posing for Mr. Porter .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 14

William Bradshaw
18h ago

another weird silver spoon sorry dude for the way you were raised its not your fault

Reply
7
Related
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Pops in Ombre ‘Sunset’ Suit & Sneakers With Parents Will Smith & Jada Pinkett at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jaden Smith went bold for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party last night in Beverly Hills, Calif. The “Karate Kid” star hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, along with parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith and siblings Willow and Trey Smith. Within the group, Jaden popped in an ombre suit with a sharp-lapeled blazer and trousers. Paired with a matching tie and shirt, the multi-hyphenate’s look was cast in an ombre gradient of maroon, red, orange and yellow — making a monochrome statement similar to an evening sunset. For footwear,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith Enjoys Lunch Date With BF De’Wayne As Dad Will Deals With Oscars Backlash

The singer looked upbeat as she smiled during her outing in Malibu just days after her father slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Willow Smith is keeping it moving in the wake of her father, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Will’s wife — and Willow’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young singer, 21, was spotted enjoying a lunch date with her boyfriend De’Wayne in Malibu on Thursday (March 31). The adorable couple was all smiles as Willow rocked a black leather jacket, with her musician beau keeping it casual in a denim one.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Coachella, CA
La Quinta, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Jada Pinkett Smith Walks the Red Carpet Alone in Her First Appearance Since Will's Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith walked the red carpet with a smile this weekend, marking her first public appearance since her husband, Will Smith, was banned from the Oscars. The Bad Moms actress joined friends Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, where the Debbie Allen Dance Academy will soon be based. According to Broadway World, the Smiths (who've long been supporters of the performing arts) have a studio named after them inside the center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

Kyla Pratt and EJ Johnson on Living Loud and Proud

Allow us to take you down memory lane. When you were younger, can you recall a moment you felt seen? Maybe it was when you got to wear exactly what you wanted to school, or perhaps it was when you watched a cartoon and identified with a character for the first time. The arts have always held the unique power to give individuals a means of expression and show the full breadth of humanity. And no other children’s series has done that like The Proud Family. It goes without saying that the Disney animated series was iconic in its own right. It was the first cartoon from the network to follow the lives of an unapologetically Black family as they navigated the world. And while representation at this moment in time feels as if it’s been a part of the cultural conversation forever, when this series aired in 2001, that wasn’t the case. Few characters, much less animated characters, explored the Black diaspora. In many ways, this series pushed the culture forward through teenage protagonist Penny Proud and her boisterous family’s representation of domestic life, religion, and race.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posed With Teen Daughter Chance on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

Click here to read the full article. A lot happened at the Oscars last night. The 94th Academy Awards featured touching acceptance speeches, exciting wins for nominees, and some shocking moments that no one could have predicted prior to the evening’s festivities. But before the official telecast of the Oscars got underway, we saw some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet and pose for a number of photos, including Sean Combs and his 16-year-old daughter Chance Combs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looked so proud to have his teen daughter by his side on the red carpet for Hollywood’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Rachel Zoe
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Music Festival#Revolve#Msftsrep#Swedish
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party. The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings. Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dustin Johnson’s Wife Paulina Gretzky’s Glam Outfit Evolution: From Golf Courses to Red Carpets

Click here to read the full article. Although Paulina Gretzky is mostly known for being the Canadian Hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, over the years, she has shown that she knows how to make a statement with her style. The “Guns, Girls and Gambling” star was brought into the limelight when she starred in the film “In God We Trust” in 2000. Now, the wife of the American golfer Dustin Johnson, Gretzky continues to pull off looks while sitting on the sidelines and cheering him on to victory. And she’s currently bringing her standout style to the 2022 Masters Tournament. Keep reading...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

110K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy