Meghan Markle Exudes Glamour in White Blazer, Slim Fit Jeans & Manolo Blahnik Heels for Invictus Games Volleyball Tournament

Meghan Markle continues her spring style streak at the 2022 Invictus Games, pulling out three closet staples to watch a volleyball competition with Prince Harry on Easter Sunday. The Duchess of Sussex exuded chic glamour on Sunday at The Hague in Holland in an ivory Brandon Maxwell fall 22′ jacket. The slim fit blazer included a tall structured collar and belt fastening at the center. She teamed the statement piece with cropped denim jeans.

She rounded things out with Manolo Blahnik “BB” suede pumps . Markle’s $665 pair, adds a leg-elongating lift in black suede and features a pointed toe, topstitched collar, padded insole and 4-inch heel.

The “Suits” alum has been showcasing her style throughout the sporting event. Prior to attending the volleyball match with Prince Harry on Sunday, Markle went causal for the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge polishing up a classic white T-shirt and a pair of faded Moussy Vintage jeans with a black tweed Celine jacket. She finished off the look with cap-toed Chanel ballet flats

She reverted back to her elegant and sophisticated aesthetic to close out the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony alongside Prince Harry on Sunday. Markle donned a cream off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Khaite. The top included twisted detailing at the front and V-neckline. The “Horrible Bosses” star paired the garment with slim black trousers. To pull it all together, she slipped into Manolo Blahnik’s Mesh Polka Dot Mary Jane Pumps . The sleek heels featured an elasticated front strap with decorative buttons, silk pipping and a black stiletto heel.

