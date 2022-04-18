Russia has begun major new offensive to seize eastern Ukraine, Zelensky says as ‘explosions heard along entire frontier’

UKRAINE'S President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the "battle for the Donbas" is now underway.

His comments follow warnings from other senior officials that Russia has begun its assault on the eastern region on Monday.

Putin has ordered his Russian troops to begin the battle for the Donbas

He said: "We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time.

"A large part of the Russian army is now dedicated to this offensive."

It comes after fighting has stepped up in the Luhansk region, also in Eastern Ukraine.

Sergei Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region said on Facebook: "It's hell.

"The offensive has begun, the one we've been talking about for weeks.

He said fighting was "constant" in the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna.