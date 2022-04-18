Summerfest releases official app for free download

The official Summerfest app is now available and you can download it for free from Apple or Google Play.

The App, powered by Pepsi, provides the most up to date information on lineups and schedules, including artist bios, festival maps, and reminders for when your favorite artist is going on stage.

Plus, the first 10,000 fans who download the app can receive free admission to Summerfest on any weekday, Thursdays or Fridays, during the festival.

Simply tap the "tickets" button on the left-side menu to claim the free digital admission ticket. The tickets are available while supplies last.

