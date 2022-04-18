ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate

KMOV
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9

Credit agencies changing the way they track medical debt

About 20% of U.S. households say they have medical debt, and during the pandemic, the issue got even worse — especially among Black and Hispanic Americans. Not only are millions of Americans in medical debt, but the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also says more than $88 billion of that debt is reflected on credit reports.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Debt#Credit Reports#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Motley Fool

Why Suze Orman Recommends Term Life Insurance Over Whole Life

Will her advice convince you a term life policy is best?. Consumers buying life insurance have a choice between term and whole life policies. Suze Orman recommends term life policies. Term life can be a cheaper and better option for many people. Life insurance is a vital purchase for most...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

The best habit you can get into if you want to become debt-free, according to a financial planner

For all its hardships, the pandemic has been helpful for a lot of savers, particularly workers who were lucky enough to weather Covid without losing income. Overall, the personal savings rate continues to be historically high, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and credit card debt has decreased more than 15% since the pandemic started, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FTC Issues $4.8M in Refunds to Debt Collector Victims

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued more than $4.8 million in refunds to victims of unlawful debt collection practices last year, the agency said in a Friday (April 15) press release after publishing a report. In the report — a yearly summary of activities compiled for the Consumer Financial Protection...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical debt by the numbers: 6 stats

Medical debt burdens many Americans and disproportionately hurts Black Americans, according to several studies, surveys and reports Becker's has covered in March. 1. There is $88 billion in medical debt on consumer credit records since June 2021, a March 1 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report found. The actual amount is likely higher because not all medical debts are sent to consumer reporting companies.
HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
THV11

Explaining changes to medical debt and your credit

ARKANSAS, USA — If you've ever had the misfortune of having medical debt, you know it's a hassle to get out from under. But new changes from the big three credit unions could help you out – there's just some things to keep in mind. "A lot of...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy