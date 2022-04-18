Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate

About 20% of U.S. households say they have medical debt, and during the pandemic, the issue got even worse — especially among Black and Hispanic Americans. Not only are millions of Americans in medical debt, but the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also says more than $88 billion of that debt is reflected on credit reports.
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
I am 59 and was recently married. I just learned he is in debt for over $200,000. As of right now, all of our financial stuff is separate. If he passes away, am I responsible for his debt even though it was acquired before our marriage? Also, are we better off filing our taxes separately?
Consumers are getting an added layer of protection thanks to a new debt collection law that goes into effect next month. The statute of limitations will be reduced from six- to three years. The new law goes into effect on April 7, 2022. Student Loans: What to know as a...
The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for...
STIMULUS checks worth up to $1,200 are currently going out to tens of thousands of Americans. The payments are a part of California’s two stimulus check programs launched in 2021. These were known as the Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) initiatives, which...
Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.”
Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
Will her advice convince you a term life policy is best?. Consumers buying life insurance have a choice between term and whole life policies. Suze Orman recommends term life policies. Term life can be a cheaper and better option for many people. Life insurance is a vital purchase for most...
A 30 something-year-old father, found himself in the cold the other day. After months of trying to secure a home for his young family, the only refuge he could find was a tiny, slapped-together trailer in a mobile park nearly 100 miles from his job.
For all its hardships, the pandemic has been helpful for a lot of savers, particularly workers who were lucky enough to weather Covid without losing income. Overall, the personal savings rate continues to be historically high, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and credit card debt has decreased more than 15% since the pandemic started, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued more than $4.8 million in refunds to victims of unlawful debt collection practices last year, the agency said in a Friday (April 15) press release after publishing a report. In the report — a yearly summary of activities compiled for the Consumer Financial Protection...
Medical debt burdens many Americans and disproportionately hurts Black Americans, according to several studies, surveys and reports Becker's has covered in March. 1. There is $88 billion in medical debt on consumer credit records since June 2021, a March 1 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report found. The actual amount is likely higher because not all medical debts are sent to consumer reporting companies.
Nothing baffles people more than a disease that targets kids. Children in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, and the United States have been coming down with a mysterious liver disease that does not stem from hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, the viruses that most commonly cause the illness, according to a statement by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Several patients are speaking out against a Wisconsin dentist who they say drilled their teeth when they didn’t need any work done. “I feel like I was completely taken advantage of by Dr. Charmoli,” Jacqueline Bradway said. Scott Charmoli faces up to decades in prison following his conviction...
Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
ARKANSAS, USA — If you've ever had the misfortune of having medical debt, you know it's a hassle to get out from under. But new changes from the big three credit unions could help you out – there's just some things to keep in mind. "A lot of...
Comments / 0