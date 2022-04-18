Construction on Rio Concho Drive

Construction has begun on the Rio Concho Drive Full Depth Replacement Project. This will span from Magdalene Street east to the intersection of Bell Street and Rio Concho Drive.

According to the City of San Angelo the purpose of this construction is to reconstruct the roadway, rehabilitate aging utilities, and improve pedestrian safety & access. Ongoing construction includes Landscaping and amenities, street lighting, Pedestrian ramps, and striping.

Rio Concho Drive will still be open to vehicular traffic during this project, however, any detours at a later date will be set up with marked with signage.

