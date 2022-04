Roy Lovelady is gearing up for the next round of campaigning for the Third Ward seat on the Columbia City Council. Lovelady aims to unseat Karl Skala, who is seeking his fifth term on the council. The pair tied in the April 5 election, with results certified last week. A special election called Friday by Sheela Amin, Columbia city clerk, will decide the seat Aug. 2.

ELECTIONS ・ 6 HOURS AGO