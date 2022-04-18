ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth man sentenced to 13.5 years for 2018 stabbing

By Jack Anstine
 3 days ago
A Leavenworth man was sentenced Friday to 13.5 years in prison for a stabbing in 2018.

Marquis Brandon Holmes, 46, was previously found guilty of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in a trial on Feb. 28, 2022.

The 2018 stabbing took place near 10th Avenue and Miami Street in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Holmes entered a residence and stabbed Shawn Hiatt, 33, twice in the upper hip area. As Holmes fled, Hiatt got into his SUV, retrieved a gun, and shot Holmes.

Hiatt is currently in prison and was sentenced to four years for attempted voluntary manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“It’s said, violence doesn’t end violence, it only extends it. The violence both men perpetrated has caused them to lose their freedom. Clearly, violence and vigilante justice is not the answer,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a statement.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Prison
