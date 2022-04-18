ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers invited to attend education conference at CSI

By Elizabeth Hadley
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Teachers from across Idaho are invited to attend the annual P-20 conference being held at the College of Southern Idaho this summer. The theme of this year’s conference...

