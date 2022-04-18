ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mox is the New ACE of Wrestling | Grappy Hour

By Fightful Overbooked
Fightful
Fightful
 19 hours ago
Lillie (@lilliezi) & Joel (@joelpearl) return with a whole slew of...

www.fightful.com

The Spun

WWE World Reacts To Monday’s Ric Flair Video

WWE legend Ric Flair is 73 years old, but the self-proclaimed 21-time champion still knows his way around the ring, albeit in slower fashion. Flair posted a video this afternoon in response to an unnamed person who asked the two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee if he still had it. In the clip, Flair can be seen acting out moves with fellow pro wrestler Jay Lethal.
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
PWMania

Jim Ross Thinks MJF Will Become AEW World Heavyweight Champion This Year

Jim Ross recently talked about MJF’s potential on his Grilling JR podcast. According to the WWE Hall Of Famer, Ross thinks MJF is a future World Heavyweight Champion and it will come in 2022. “MJF will definitely be the AEW Worlds Champion at some point in time,” Ross said....
Fightful

Big Damo (Killian Dain) Says Drake Maverick Is The Next Terry Taylor, Comments On Their NXT Run

Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain in WWE) is happy for Drake Maverick. Before his release from WWE on June 25, 2021, Big Damo spent eight months teaming with Drake Maverick in NXT. Though the odd couple never captured gold together, they did reach the quarterfinals of the 2021 Dusty Cup and would even challenge MSK for the Tag Titles after winning a #1 Contenders Match.
Fightful

Report: Kacy Catanzaro And Kay Lee Ray To Undergo Name Changes

More name changes are coming to NXT 2.0. Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray will undergo name changes. Catanzaro will reportedly now go by Katana Chance while KLR will reportedly now be Alba Fyre. WWE filed to trademark "Katana Chance" and "Kay Lee Ray"...
Fightful

New PROGRESS Wrestling Atlas Champion Crowned

A new PROGRESS Atlas Champion has been crowned. PROGRESS Wrestling held Chapter 133: Stop Motion Skeleton Battle on 4/18 from The Dome in London, England. This event featured both the semi-finals and the finals of the ongoing PROGRESS Atlas Championship tournament. In one of the semi-finals, IMPACT Wrestling star JONAH defeated Rickey Shane Page. In the other semi-final, Luke Jacobs defeated Warren Banks.
Fightful

Jonathan Gresham Not Medically Cleared, Will Miss PROGRESS Events

Jonathan Gresham is not medically cleared to compete. PROGRESS Wrestling and Gresham announced that he is not medically cleared to compete and will miss the April 17 and 18 PROGRESS events. Gresham said in a video, "Unfortunately, I will not be able to make it to London this weekend for...
Fightful

Liv Morgan Explains How Training With Joe DeFranco Got Her A Tryout With WWE

Liv Morgan was determined to make it to WWE and even managed to hang with NFL players during training sessions in order to prove it. Liv Morgan is WWE Raw’s scrappy underdog and her journey to WWE mirrors that. Morgan found her way into WWE by training with Joe DeFranco, the same man who has previously trained Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. She says she learned that he had connections to WWE and simply went to his gym in an attempt to get noticed. It worked.
Fightful

Shawn Michaels Produced WWE Raw After WrestleMania Match

This week's episode of WWE Raw featured a big NXT Title change, and also featured NXT personnel producing. Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler on Raw in a rematch of their NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver match. In a rare instance, NXT producers worked on the match, with Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom (the former A-Train) contributing to it. Both men were already in Dallas for WrestleMania weekend and the NXT PPV. They'd not been producing main roster matches that featured NXT performers as a one-off prior.
Fightful

Juice Robinson Says He'd Bet On Himself Returning To IMPACT Wrestling In Some Capacity

Juice Robinson loves working for IMPACT Wrestling. In February 2021, NJPW tag team FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) made their IMPACT Wrestling debuts, quickly entering into a feud with The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson). FinJuice would make their presence felt almost immediately, capturing the Tag Team Titles just one month after their surprising arrival.
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
