ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Fatal shooting investigated in Flathead County

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPbjj_0fCqm0P700

ESSEX - Authorities are investigating a weekend shooting death in Flathead County.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a person being shot at the Snow Slip Inn near Essex shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies arrived to find several people on the scene attempting to provide medical aid to a 36-year-old male, who was later pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the shooting death is underway with detectives investigating the scene and talking with witnesses.

According to a news release, there is no threat to the public at this time.

The body is being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

The identity of the deceased male will be released upon notification of family at a later time.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Essex, MT
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
City
Missoula, MT
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Essex Authorities
Idaho State Journal

SWAT team deployed after fugitives try to hide inside local business

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located two wanted suspects overnight after being found hiding inside a commercial business unit. Deputies were made aware that 37 year old Scott Robert Hensley had been staying inside a commercial building in the 2000 N. block of Deborah Dr. Hensley was wanted on two Felony Warrants for Failure to Appear at hearings tied to charges of Grand Theft and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and information provided to Deputies indicated he was possibly armed. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
WTVCFOX

Deputies ask owner of 200-pound bag of marijuana to come forward and claim it

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI)— Deputies said they found a large bag of marijuana estimated to weigh 200 pounds off a Montana interstate Friday night. Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said deputies were called to the interstate exit around 11:00 p.m. Friday when someone reported what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana sitting off the highway.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
KGET

Suspect identified in fatal shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have identified a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting at California Avenue and P Street. Kira Burton II, 25, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. He’s described as Black, 25, black hair in long braids, brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches, 145 pounds and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KPAX

Missoula boy dies in Lake County crash

PABLO - An 11-year-old boy from Missoula died in a one-vehicle crash that happened near Pablo on Sunday afternoon. The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened at 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Canal Road and Snyder Hill Lane.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KPAX

KPAX

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy