POTTSTOWN — April 24 is the Second Sunday of Easter and Zion’s welcomes all to in-person worship at 10:15 am. Zion’s United Church of Christ, Hanover and Chestnut streets welcomes Supply Pastor Kris Hayden who will have a message titled “Resurrection Witness.” Sunday School for youth and adults will meet at 9 am in the Chapel building. For those who wish to worship virtually, you are welcome to join us live or later on Zion’s Facebook Page www.facebook.com/zionsucc.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO