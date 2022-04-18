ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Bush Hager's Co-Hosts Give An Update On Her Health Status Amid Absence From The Show—Get Well Soon!

By Marissa Matozzo
On Wednesday’s program last week, Kotb revealed that Hager is “doing great” after speaking on the phone with her. “We should point out, by the way, Jenna’s not here. Jenna got COVID,” Kotb told her millions of viewers. “She’s doing great […] Her whole family has it. You know how it is, everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then five days later, everything’s going to be just fine,” Kotb continued. “I talked to her on the phone, she’s great, she’s feeling good.

The former first daughter is married to businessman Henry Hager, 43, and the couple share three children: daughters Margaret “Mila” Laura, 8, and Poppy Louise, 6 and son Hal, 2. While Kotb didn’t say who in Hager’s family also contracted the virus, she assured viewers that everyone in her co-host’s household is doing well despite the positive test. Hager then took to her Instagram stories soon after to confirm the news with her fans. She snapped a selfie and captioned it, “This is the face of a COVID+ mama. We are all isolating and feeling super grateful for the vaccine and my darling babes.”

While isolating, Hager has used her time off-air to promote her new book, The Superpower Sisterhood, which she co-authored with her sister, Barbara Pierce Bush. The two are expected to attend an upcoming stop on their in-person book tour this Wednesday, April 20, in Red Bank, New Jersey.

On Tuesday last week, Sheinelle Jones and Carson Daly stood in for Kotb and Hager, telling viewers that the former had the day off work while the latter was at home with a sick child. As the Today With Hoda & Jenna stars just celebrated 3 years of co-anchoring together, we hope that Hager and her family feel better and to see our favorite co-hosts back at the beloved desk soon!

