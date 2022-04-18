ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Neighbors voice concern about gun violence near downtown Rocky Mount

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or...

WRAL

Shooting of teen a sign of violent times along New Bern Ave. east of downtown Raleigh

The store did not release surveillance video, but witnesses told WRAL News that it shows a young man, standing in line at the store’s takeout window, minding his own business, looking down to check his phone. Suddenly, there is a spray of bullets – witnesses say they heard six – and the teenager goes down to the ground while others run in every direction.
RALEIGH, NC
Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Rocky Mount for a shooting that injured another man last week. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 31-year-old Antonio Richardson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Police say the shooting occurred on...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Man dies following road rage shooting on Durham’s Alston Avenue

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old man has died following a road rage shooting in Durham on April 12, police said. Jose Cabrera, 19, died at a Durham hospital after he and a teenager crashed on Alston Avenue near Juniper Street following a shooting shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
DURHAM, NC
1 shot during Durham robbery off Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard

Durham, N.C. — Durham police said that one person was shot during a robbery off Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard early Saturday morning. The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The shooting happened at the 4200 block of Garrett Road near...
DURHAM, NC
Police: Employee fired shots at car following robbery in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police said a sweepstake business employee fired shots at a car leaving a robbery on Wednesday night. Police were called around 9:35 p.m. to a sweepstakes business near New Hope Business Center in the 1600 block of N. Market Drive. A man stole a key, police said, that gave him access to an undisclosed amount of money.
RALEIGH, NC
