14 Enthralling Audiobooks By Trans Authors That You Should Check Out Immediately

Related
Hulu’s ‘Captive Audience’ May Be the Craziest True Crime Documentary of the Year
There are twisty true crime stories, and then there’s Captive Audience. Hulu’s latest true crime docuseries isn’t just an intimate deep dive into how one family’s darkest moments became national news. It’s also a true story that has so many unexpected twists that it will leave you with your jaw on the floor. In 1972, Steven Stayner was kidnapped at the age of seven. That kidnapping is the first detail in a story that would come to involve Stayner’s heroic return to his family, an Emmy-nominated miniseries, and a serial killer. If you’re the type of person who likes to know...
Florida set to strip Disney of self-governing status in dispute over LGBTQ law
April 21 (Reuters) - Florida lawmakers on Thursday gave their final approval to a bill ending Walt Disney Co's(DIS.N) designation as a self-governing entity in an apparent response to its opposition to a new state law limiting the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools. Losing the designation may represent a...
LAW・
14 Book-to-Screen Adaptations to Catch in 2022
Book-to-screen adaptations are big this year, giving plenty of fodder to anyone who loves to debate which was better: the book or the movie. From adaptions like Netflix’s recent Anatomy of a Scandal , based on Sarah Vaughan’s best-selling novel, to an upcoming take on Sally Rooney ‘s Conversations With Friends on Hulu, readers eager to lay eyes on the characters they’ve only visualized in their heads are sure to be thrilled.
‘A Very British Scandal’ Only Begins to Tease One of the Most Shocking Divorces in British History: TV Review
Click here to read the full article. Long before Britney Spears or Pamela Anderson, there was Margaret Whigham, the 1930s British socialite more famously known as the Duchess of Argyll. The only child in a wealthy Scottish family, Margaret’s beauty, fashion sense and string of high-profile romances made her constant tabloid fodder. But it was her extremely public 1963 divorce from Ian Campbell, the Duke of Argyll, that forever tainted her name with the general public. That “divorce of the century” serves as the story at the heart of Prime Video’s three-part limited project, “A Very British Scandal.” The drama —...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National Poetry Month is not just for nerds, and these movies inspired by poetry prove it
Poetry has a reputation for being serious, stuffy and inscrutable, but it doesn’t have to be. We’re here to show you that poetry is all around us, and it is for all of us, with this list of movies. You might even feel smarter for watching them.
“Power Book IV: Force” Episode 10 Recap
There is an all out war going on in Chicago and no one is safe. The stakes are raised with every move made. Who will survive? Read inside to find out how the season finale played out.
5 Classic Books That Never Get Old
An homage to classic literature that can stand the test of time. Book genres can be pretty subjective. To some, American Psycho is an unadulterated horror; to others, it’s a simple dark comedy. Cloud Atlas encompasses about 10 different genres, from spy thriller to historical naval tale to terrifying dystopian fiction.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Teaser Offers New Glimpse at Lestat
Welcome to New Orleans. The latest teaser for AMC's Interview With the Vampire welcomes viewers to the city's vibrant French Quarter by night before taking a subtly darker turn as we get a new look at the vampire Lestat. It's the latest look at the highly anticipated series based on Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles books. A previous teaser gave viewers a look at a stately home presumably inhabited by the vampires Louis and Lestat — there are coffins standing side by side in a fire-lit room — and revealed that the series is expected to debut this fall.
BuzzFeed
967
Followers
1K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0