14 Enthralling Audiobooks By Trans Authors That You Should Check Out Immediately

Length: 4 hours 47 minutes

What it's about: Known for his groundbreaking work toward gender equality in science, transgender scientist Barres was born in West Orange, New Jersey in 1954, and didn't begin transitioning until 1997, years after he had received his Bachelor of Science from MIT and completed a medical degree at Dartmouth University. By the time he started to transition, he had dropped out of his medical residency to pursue research in neuroscience at Harvard Medical School, completed his PhD in Neurobiology, and had joined the faculty of Neurobiology at the Stanford School of Medicine. Barres reported being very afraid of losing his career and family when coming out, and was pleasantly surprised when he was met with no backlash when he began to publicly transition. He reported feeling nothing but relief and pride of representing the transgender community in the field of science.

Having experienced discrimination as a woman in his years at MIT, upon transitioning, it was immediately apparent to him that he was being treated differently (and better) now that he was moving through the world as a man. He used his experience as a transgender man to become a tireless advocate for gender equality in his field, advocating for more jobs for women in science, and during his time teaching at Stanford, prioritizing mentoring female students who he knew from experience were often begrudged opportunities due to their gender. Despite his numerous accomplishments, Barres always insisted that the most rewarding part of his job was mentoring young scientists.

Barres did a lot for the scientific community in acknowledging the importance of trans visibility at a time when that was rare, while also acknowledging his differences and his strengths to be one and the same. This autobiography explores the impact that Barres had on both the scientific community and gender equality.

Get it from libro.fm or your local indie store via Indiebound .