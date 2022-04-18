ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS online tool can help get your tax refund, or what you owe, to zero

WTHR
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't want the government to keep your money...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Can tax refunds be deposited on a Sunday?

Monday marks the deadline to get your taxes filed with the IRS for 2021, and many want to know when to expect a refund. Many have already filed and want to know if they can see their refund deposited over the weekend. When you receive a refund depends on when...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
INCOME TAX
KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Why did I get an unexpected tax refund?

Usually, unexpected tax refunds are due to math errors. However, there are other possibilities too. The simplest reason that you may have gotten a return you didn’t expect is because of a math error when you filed your taxes. These errors are usually picked up by the IRS and fixed. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Delayed Tax Refunds: 8 Reasons Why Your IRS Money Could Be Late

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 tax deadline is mere weeks away, and more than 45 million Americans have already received their tax refunds. The IRS says that most taxpayers will receive their refunds about 21 days after filing their tax returns if they file electronically with direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Use IRS Letter 6475 to get stimulus payments

Here’s how to report your stimulus checks on your taxes. And what to do if you didn’t get a stimulus payment. IRS: I need a tax extension, how do I file for one?. In 2021, the IRS sent out over 175 million stimulus checks to eligible Americans. The third stimulus payment was $1,400 and should be reported on your taxes, even though it isn’t taxable. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy