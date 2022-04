It is kind of hard to believe. After all the time we have been talking about it, something in the back of my mind allowed me to believe that we would not really be doing this. I’m talking about the inane plastic bag ban. I’ve made it clear in many posts online that I believe this is the most pointless virtue signaling Gov. Murphy has ever done. I also believe that it’s counterproductive because most of the alternatives to the plastic bag have an equally large effect on the environment in the long term, but that’s a different post for a different day.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO