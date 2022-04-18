Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate

About 20% of U.S. households say they have medical debt, and during the pandemic, the issue got even worse — especially among Black and Hispanic Americans. Not only are millions of Americans in medical debt, but the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also says more than $88 billion of that debt is reflected on credit reports.
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
I am 59 and was recently married. I just learned he is in debt for over $200,000. As of right now, all of our financial stuff is separate. If he passes away, am I responsible for his debt even though it was acquired before our marriage? Also, are we better off filing our taxes separately?
The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for...
Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.”
Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
Will her advice convince you a term life policy is best?. Consumers buying life insurance have a choice between term and whole life policies. Suze Orman recommends term life policies. Term life can be a cheaper and better option for many people. Life insurance is a vital purchase for most...
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Homeowners...
If you’re seeking a new lifestyle in retirement, you’re not the only one. Of those who purchased new homes, 18% were younger baby boomers, ages 56 to 65, and 14% were older boomers, ages 66 to 74, according to the 2021 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report from the National Association of Realtors Research Group.
Consumers buying life insurance should know what circumstances affect premium prices. Life insurance costs vary depending on many factors. Age impacts how much a life insurance policy will be. Health status does too. Life insurance coverage is needed for consumers who have loved ones depending on them. An untimely death...
ARKANSAS, USA — If you've ever had the misfortune of having medical debt, you know it's a hassle to get out from under. But new changes from the big three credit unions could help you out – there's just some things to keep in mind. "A lot of...
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a 40-year-old woman who is renting a room in my house, and all of a sudden, she had serious issues vomiting. Over about three weeks to a month, it was finally diagnosed as cyclic vomiting syndrome. She had to go to the emergency room several times, and of course we had to call 911.
Depending on the type of life insurance you’re shopping for, you may be required to get a medical exam before you can buy a policy. This guide will help you understand what a life insurance medical exam is, when you must get one, and what to expect when you do.
Once Americans have to start repaying their federal student loans, it’ll be a struggle for many of them to make payments, a report out this week from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York predicts. Payments were paused more than two years ago at the start of the pandemic...
Nothing baffles people more than a disease that targets kids. Children in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, and the United States have been coming down with a mysterious liver disease that does not stem from hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, the viruses that most commonly cause the illness, according to a statement by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Research shows that over 40% of American households have children underneath their roofs. With that said, a portion of those children will grow up estranged from a biological parent, whether it was due to divorce, conflict of some sort, or the parent willingly choosing to walk out of the child's life.
Comments / 0