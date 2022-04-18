ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

Two escape through window as SUV rolls into water

 19 hours ago
SABINE PARISH, La. - It was a close call Sunday night in Sabine Parish, as a motor vehicle slipped into the Toledo Bend Dam Spillway.

Two occupants were able to exit an SUV as it rolled into the water off a boat launch.

The two people told deputies they were preparing to leave when the vehicle rolled backwards into the water.

They escaped through the windows unharmed.

This morning, divers from the Sheriff’s office, along with personnel from the Fire Department and a towing company returned to the scene to retrieve the vehicle.

