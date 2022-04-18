ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield man pleads guilty after shooting of teen

By WICS/WRSP Staff
foxillinois.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man has pleaded guilty for his involvement in the shooting of a Decatur teen. Tyvion Burton, 21, was arrested in March of 2021 after a 15-year-old boy was shot...

foxillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man arrested again, days after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days after admitting to killing a woman while street racing with children in the car, a man is back behind bars, accused of falsely telling police his car had been stolen. Two years ago, Andrea Spencer was driving at “a high rate of speed” with a one- and two-year-old not properly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

COEUR d’ALENE — A man admitted to causing a deadly crash while drunk last year. Michael L. Holiman, 56, of Harrison, pleaded guilty last Thursday to vehicular manslaughter, a felony. The charge stems from October 2021, when law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of...
HARRISON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wics
KCBD

Lubbock man pleads guilty to murder after strangling girlfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 36-year-old Lubbock man pleaded guilty in open court on Thursday morning to the 2015 murder of his girlfriend 53-year-old Evelyn Denise Rardeen. On Dec. 29, 2015, at 11:40 p.m., deputies were called to 7322 County Road 6100 for a death investigation after a family member found 53-year-old Evelyn Denise Rardeen dead.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man pleads guilty to attempted homicide in 2021 homeless shelter shooting

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of shooting someone at Madison’s temporary men’s shelter and threatening others a year ago is pleading guilty to attempted homicide. According to court records, Ronald E. Stephens reached a plea deal Thursday, pleading guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide after shooting another man in the chest last March. Madison Police were already outside the...
MADISON, WI
WHIO Dayton

Babysitter accused of raping two children under 10 years old arrested

DAYTON — A man accused of raping two children he was babysitting was arrested by Dayton Police Tuesday. Theodore Slaughter, 37, of Dayton, was accused of raping the children last week at his home on King Avenue. “Slaughter threatened to kill the children if they disclosed what happened,” Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
Lake Oswego Review

Protest shooting suspect pleads not guilty

June Brandy Knightly, 60, died during the encounter and four others were injured. The man accused of killing a woman and shooting four other people during a Feb. 19 racial justice protest was arraigned Thursday, March 24, in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Benjamin Smith, 43, was charged with one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a firearm. Smith was in a wheelchair when he appeared in court by video from the county's Inverness jail. He pleaded not guilty. According to witnesses and an affidavit written by Deputy District Attorney Mariel Mota, Smith...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Middletown Press

Massachusetts man pleads guilty after found with semiautomatic pistols in Enfield

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday after he was found with two semiautomatic pistols in a motel in Enfield, according to federal prosecutors. Last summer, 25-year-old Tevin Gonzalez was involved in multiple shooting and fire-bombing incidents in Springfield, Mass., the U.S. Attorney’s office said. This included...
ENFIELD, CT
CBS Minnesota

9-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head In Western Minnesota

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) — A rural Minnesota town is in shock after a young girl was shot in the head Monday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a gun went off at a home in Lynd, which is almost three hours west of the Twin Cities. Authorities said a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head and airlifted to a hospital. Her condition is unknown. The sheriff’s office is investigating how this happened.
LYND, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy