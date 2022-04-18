Springfield man pleads guilty after shooting of teen

June Brandy Knightly, 60, died during the encounter and four others were injured. The man accused of killing a woman and shooting four other people during a Feb. 19 racial justice protest was arraigned Thursday, March 24, in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Benjamin Smith, 43, was charged with one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a firearm. Smith was in a wheelchair when he appeared in court by video from the county's Inverness jail. He pleaded not guilty. According to witnesses and an affidavit written by Deputy District Attorney Mariel Mota, Smith...

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 26 DAYS AGO