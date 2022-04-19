Georgina Rodríguez And Cristiano Ronaldo's Newborn Son Has Died

Related
Cristiano Ronaldo shares first photo of baby girl after death of her newborn twin
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is sharing a photo of his newborn daughter just days after revealing that the baby girl's twin brother had died. In the picture, which Ronaldo posted Thursday on Instagram, the Manchester United forward, 37, and his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, 28, smile as they sit at home with their children. Ronaldo is seen holding the couple's newborn daughter in his arms.
Cristiano Ronaldo Shares 1st Photo Of New Baby Daughter & Family After Heartbreaking Loss Of Twin Son
Just three days after Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, announced to the world the tragic news that his twin son with partner Georgina Rodriguez, 28, had died during birth, the soccer legend shared a sweet family photo of the two of them with their four remaining children, including the first photo of his surviving newborn baby daughter. Cristiano posted the photo on his Instagram, where he has 431 million followers.
C. Ronaldo posted a photo "Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us."
Ronaldo posted a photo with a newborn baby girl: Gio and the baby are finally with us Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed his fiancée Georgina and his newborn baby girl at his home and posted a photo of the family. Ronaldo and his family survived a severe tragedy. A...
Vanessa Bryant’s Mother-Daughter Selfie With Eldest Natalia, 19, Is Too Sweet To Miss
Vanessa Bryant has made us sob again with another touching photo of one of her daughters, this time showing quality time between her and her eldest daughter Natalia, 19. On March 21, Vanessa posted a photo of her and Natalia onto her Instagram. She posted it with the heartwarming caption, “Always & Forever. ❤️ @nataliabryant.” Natalia quickly commented underneath the photo a heart eye emoji and a heart emoji.
RELATED PEOPLE
'90 Day Fiancé' couple Elizabeth Potthast, Andrei Castravet expecting second baby
March 25 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are expecting their second child together, the couple announced Friday. Potthast shared the news on Instagram with a photo of their growing family on the beach. In the picture, Castravet cradles Potthast's baby bump while also holding their 3-year-old daughter, Ellie.
Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo
Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
TMZ.com
Pam Shriver Says She Had An 'Inappropriate' Relationship With Tennis Coach At 17
Hall of Famer Pam Shriver claims she had an "inappropriate" relationship with her much older tennis coach, Don Candy, when she was just 17 years old ... calling it a "miserable" experience. The 59-year-old tennis commentator made the shocking revelation on ESPN's "Outside The Lines" this week ... when she...
Leona Lewis confirms pregnancy with baby bump picture
Leona Lewis has confirmed she is expecting her first child.The former The X-Factor winner shared the happy news to her Instagram profile, where she posted a photograph of her smiling in a black body-con dress that reveals her baby bump.“Can’t wait to meet you in the summer,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a heart emoji.The Bleeding Love star married her partner, Dennis Jauch - a choreographer and producer - in August 2019.The couple tied the knot in a Buddhist ceremony at musician Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy. View this post on Instagram...
IN THIS ARTICLE
90 Day Fiancé's Anny Announces Death of Her and Robert's 7-Month-Old Son Adriel
90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the loss of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. Anny, who welcomed Adriel with Robert in September, announced the tragic news in a statement shared on April 21. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died," she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of a black ribbon, symbolizing mourning. "I am devastated and [so is] my family... life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."
Simone Biles Pairs Daisy Dukes With Baseball Jersey For Opening Day With Fiance Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles is always rocking some sort of sexy short shorts and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Houston Astros vs the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim’s opening day in Houston, Texas on April 20 with her fiance, Jonathan Owens. The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast showed off her incredibly toned legs in a pair of tiny white denim shorts and an Astros jersey.
Hello Magazine
Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news
Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
Upworthy
Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing
Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs
Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
bravotv.com
Scheana Shay Responds to Concerns Over a Recent Instagram of Her Daughter, Summer
Scheana Shay recently documented a pool day with her loved ones at her Palm Springs home on her Instagram Stories. However, the Vanderpump Rules mama quickly found herself in unnecessary hot water when some of her social media followers assumed she was allowing her daughter, Summer Moon, to be in the pool's attached hot tub. Of course, Scheana was quick to shut down the claims.
TODAY.com
‘Kardashians’ viewers are calling out Kris Jenner for the way she talked to a driver
Kris Jenner is going viral for a moment featured in the newest episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, and unfortunately, it's not for the right reasons. During one scene, the 66-year-old matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan wanted to speak with her daughter Khloe Kardashian in private, so she asked their driver in the front seat to leave them alone.
Scott Disick ‘Heartbroken’ Over Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement but ‘Not’ Over Sofia Richie’s
Mixed emotions! Scott Disick is sending his sincerest congratulations to ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie amid her engagement to Elliot Grainge — but he’s more focused on ex Kourtney Kardashian’s impending nuptials to Travis Barker. ...
Bringing Up Bates’ Carlin Bates Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Baby With Husband Evan Stewart
Congratulations to Carlin Bates! The Bringing Up Bates alum and her husband, Evan Stewart, welcomed their second baby on Sunday, March 27. "Welcome to the world, Baby Boy!" the reality star, 23, captioned an Instagram family photo taken at the hospital. "Thank you all for the many messages and prayers you sent our way! We […]
X Factor’s Leona Lewis Is Pregnant, Expecting Her 1st Baby With Husband Dennis Jauch
Leona Lewis has a little one on the way! The singer announced on Wednesday, March 23, that she is pregnant with her first baby with husband Dennis Jauch. “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer,” the X Factor alum, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of herself smiling in a black dress, her baby bump […]
'90 Day Fiance' alum Jorge Nava celebrates baby boy's birth
March 25 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava is a dad of two. The television personality welcomed his second child, a son, with his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, on Tuesday. Nava shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Blua with their baby boy.
bravotv.com
Lilly Ghalichi Is Sharing the Realest Updates on Her Pregnancy
Lilly Ghalichi is giving a glimpse at motherhood with the latest updates about her pregnancy. The Shahs of Sunset mom, who gave birth to her baby girl, Alara Mir, in September 2018, recently took to Instagram to reveal her growing belly as she awaits the arrival of her second child, as well as sharing several looks at her stunning pregnancy photoshoot and sweet moments with her family.
BuzzFeed
968
Followers
1K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0