Georgina Rodríguez And Cristiano Ronaldo's Newborn Son Has Died

By Emily Mae Czachor
 3 days ago

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo announced the death of their infant son today. The couple shared the news in a message posted to both of their Instagram pages after Georgina recently gave birth to twins .

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the message read. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live in this moment with some hope and happiness," it continued. "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support."

"We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," the message finished. Georgina and Cristiano each signed their names.

Georgina and Cristiano's relationship dates back to 2016. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alana, the following year.

Cristiano is also a father to 11-year-old Cristiano Jr., and 4-year-olds Eva Maria and Mateo.

Our thoughts are with Georgina, Cristiano, and their loved ones during this difficult time.

