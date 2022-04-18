ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach riot suspect makes first court appearance

By S. Brady Calhoun
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — One of the two Alabama men accused of inciting a riot during the final weekend of Spring Break appeared in court Monday.

Rashad Glasper, 25, is charged with inciting a riot on the beach. According to court records, Glasper is a gang member who promoted the “takeover” of Panama City Beach on social media.

He also allegedly threw cash in the air at one point causing a “stampeding horde of pedestrians to rush into west-bound traffic” on Highway 98, according to court records.

Murder trial set to begin for Panama City teenager

Traffic then became gridlocked until law enforcement arrived and dispersed the crowd. While officers were dealing with the crowd Glasper was “dancing and yelling” while standing on top of a white, super-duty pickup truck, police said.

Investigators added that they were certain Glasper was the suspect in the case because he posted a video of his actions on social media.

In his first appearance Glasper was ordered to be held on a $100,000 bond.

