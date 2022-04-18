ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

By Gitanjali Poonia
deseret.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTaco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,”...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

MILWAUKEE, WI
