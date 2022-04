Click here to read the full article. MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount want to stay in business with the Emmy-winning Antoine Fuqua and his Hill District Media banner. The executive producer of the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown has signed an overall deal with the studios that will focus on original scripted and unscripted content for TV. 101 Studios will serve as a production partner on all of Fuqua’s projects. Besides Mayor of Kingstown, Fuqua is also an executive producer on Fox’s The Resident. He most recently directed and executive produced What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali for HBO, which won the 2020...

BUSINESS ・ 28 DAYS AGO