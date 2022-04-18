ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Mac Miller Drug Dealer Sentenced to Nearly 11 Years in Jail, Rapper’s Mom Speaks Out

Cover picture for the articleRyan Michael Reavis, one of the three drug dealers charged in the fentanyl overdose that killed rapper Mac Miller, has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison (via Rolling Stone). U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II announced the sentencing on April 18. Mac Miller, who was born Malcolm James...

