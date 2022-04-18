ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owsley County, KY

KY 846 in Owsley County to be closed

By Ethan Sirles
wymt.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers planning to use KY 846 in Owsley County in the coming...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Marijuana growing operation busted in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sophisticated marijuana growing operation was busted in Madison County and charges are pending against the property owners, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they executed a search warrant at a home on Union City Road where they found the operation. With the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Owsley County, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Local
Kentucky Government
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Wymt#Ky 846
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man tells police how he plans to kill family

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police assistance to find Zachary A. Conner. Police say Conner was making threats to kill members of his own family. KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department found Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville, […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WOWK 13 News

Arrest made in Floyd Co. murder case

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody in connection with a murder investigation in Floyd County, Kentucky. On Thursday, the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the recovered body was that of 46-year-old Paul Sester. Sester had been reported missing on Jan. 1, 2022. Deputies say that the medical examiners confirmed that Mr. Sester […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy